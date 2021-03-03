Superman & Lois scores a second season renewal from The CW

In the recent bulk announcement of TV show renewals from The CW, new Arrowverse (or is it The CWverse?) superhero series Superman & Lois was absent - though the signs were promising as its first season gained an extra order of episodes. But following a successful debut in the US last week, the network has quickly confirmed that the show will be back for a second season two.



The renewal was confirmed by Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network. In a statement, he said:



“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of ‘Superman & Lois,’ which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment. We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in ‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘Walker,’ both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”