Supergirl to end with season six

We said goodbye to Arrow in 2020 and next year will be the swansong for another Arrowverse show as Supergirl comes to a close. The CW has announced that the upcoming sixth season will be the show's last.



Production will begin on the 20-episode final season next month and will air in 2021. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the show ending...



“She’s had that impact on me, too She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.



"I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”