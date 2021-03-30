Starz cancels American Gods after three seasons

The lavish TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods has come to a premature end. Starz has cancelled the show following the conclusion of its third season (which streams on Amazon Prime in the UK), meaning there will be no resolution to the latest season cliff-hanger.



Deadline has reported that a talks may be underway to wrap up the adaptation as an event series or a TV movie - though given falling ratings is the core reason for the show's cancellation, nothing is certain.



American Gods has always had a troubled production. It was developed for television by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, who both exited the show before season two began production. The show had an impressive cast, including Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Orlando Jones, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Kahyun Kim, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish and Pablo Schreiber.



In a statement, Starz said:



“Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country."

“This has been an amazing journey thus far and I am so grateful to my fellow cast and crew who have worked so hard on this award winning show. We have the best fans around the world and thank each of you for your passion and support, so know that Neil Gaiman, Fremantle myself and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed story.”

Whittle added:The first three seasons ofare available to stream in the UK on Amazon Prime now.