Stargirl renewed for a second season as it moves from DC Universe to The CW

New DC superhero show Stargirl, starring Brec Bassinger as high school student Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, has been renewed for a second season, Variety has confirmed. However, there are changes ahead as it moves from the DC Universe streaming site to The CW, home to Arrowverse shows like Supergirl, The Flash and Batwoman.



Stargirl has been airing on The CW the day after DC Universe and has done well in the ratings. It's unclear whether the move to the new network will incorporate the show into the Arrowverse. The show is due to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK from next month.



As many sites have noted, the planned DC Universe is not exactly thriving. With Stargirl moving off the streaming site and Swamp Thing already cancelled (you can check out the full season on Amazon Prime UK), it leaves just Doom Patrol and Titans (which stream on Starzplay and Netflix in the UK respectively) as it's live-action DC content.



UK audiences can check out Stargirl on Amazon Prime in August,