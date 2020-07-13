Star Wars: The Bad Batch coming to Disney+ in 2021

Another Star Wars animated series is in development; Star Wars: The Bad Batch is on its way to Disney+ in 2021. The series will be developed by The Mandarlorian executive producer David Filoni, alongside regular alums from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett. Carrie Beck will serve as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer. Deadline reports that Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.



Star Wars: The Bad Batch will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.



Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, made the following statement:



“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”