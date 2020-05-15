Star Trek: Strange New Worlds confirmed by CBS All Access - Anson Mount's Captain Pike returns

Update - now confirmed. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been confirmed by CBS All Access and will star Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck.



We previously exclusively broke the news of the title and new series entering production earlier this week and now have full confirmation from CBS that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be heading to TV screens soon.



The series will follow the trio in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.



"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek."



"When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One, and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it," said Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman. "These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told.



With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew, and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.



"This is a dream come true, literally," said Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman. "I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I'm honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry, and the fine folks at CBS."The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with a story by Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers in addition to Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.







Previously Posted on 12th May 2020 at 6pm:



Earlier this year we broke the news that CBS All Access were developing a Star Trek: Discovery.



The series - which already has a first season order and scripts ready to go - is now casting under the title of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck all set to return to their roles of Pike, Number One and Spock. Casting is underway for other Enterprise crew members including Uhura (previously played by Nichelle Nichols in Star Trek and Zoe Saldana in the 2009 film reboot series) and Doctor Boyce (previously played by John Hoyt in the original Star Trek pilot).



Word is CBS are also casting for someone to play James Kirk in the series - with Jake Cannavale (recently seen in The Mandalorian) being high on the list - however previous canon would suggest he wasn't a member of the Enterprise crew before being made Captain so it'll be interesting to see if that is changed to allow the role to appear on the show or whether he'll be an occasional/one-off character. At the time of Star Trek: Discovery he should be serving aboard the USS Farragut under Captain Garrovick. The news of Cannavale's possible involvement was also posted over on



We also understand, having spoken to another contact, that the Section 31 series has been put on hold to allow for the development of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and to allow for Michelle Yeoh to have an ongoing role in Star Trek: Discovery for the foreseeable future. Earlier this year we broke the news thatwere developing a new Star Trek series featuring Anson Mount as Captain Pike . Various other rumours have been doing the rounds and we've now had further confirmation that our original story was correct and that Anson Mount will be heading up a series of Enterprise-based adventures that will take place both before and after the events during his appearance inThe series - which already has a first season order and scripts ready to go - is now casting under the title ofwith Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck all set to return to their roles of Pike, Number One and Spock. Casting is underway for other Enterprise crew members including Uhura (previously played by Nichelle Nichols inand Zoe Saldana in the 2009 film reboot series) and Doctor Boyce (previously played by John Hoyt in the originalpilot).Word is CBS are also casting for someone to play James Kirk in the series - with Jake Cannavale (recently seen inbeing high on the list - however previous canon would suggest he wasn't a member of the Enterprise crew before being made Captain so it'll be interesting to see if that is changed to allow the role to appear on the show or whether he'll be an occasional/one-off character. At the time ofhe should be serving aboard the USS Farragut under Captain Garrovick. The news of Cannavale's possible involvement was also posted over on The Cinema Spot who broke the story on 11th May.We also understand, having spoken to another contact, that theseries has been put on hold to allow for the development ofand to allow for Michelle Yeoh to have an ongoing role infor the foreseeable future.

