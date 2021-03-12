Star Trek: Strange New Worlds adds five new cast members as production begins

Production has officially begun on the latest Star Trek TV series - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, starring Anson Mount as Kirk's predecessor Captain Pike of the Starship Enterprise. In addition to Mount, Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, who all made their debut in season two of Star Trek: Discovery, five more principal cast members have been announced.



Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush and Melissa Navia are all joining the Enterprise as series regulars. No character details have yet been revealed, but Paramount+, the new home for Star Trek, has released this video with the main cast chatting about the series as it begins production in Toronto.







Paramount+ has also released an official synopsis for the series:



Star Trek: Strange New worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

“In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful. With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go.”