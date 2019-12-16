Star Trek: Picard renewed for a second season ahead of its debut next month

Patrick Stewart's return as Jean Luc Picard won't be a one off event. Ahead of its CBS All Access and UK debut on Amazon Prime next month, the Star Trek: The Next Generation spin-off Star Trek: Picard has already been renewed for a second season. Deadline has confirmed that the second season will also run for 10 episodes, but with an increased budget of $20.45 million compared to the $15.6 million granted it's first season. Michael Chabon will continue to serve as showrunner, with production on season two expected to start in the spring. Star Trek: Picard makes it's debut on the 24th January on Amazon Prime with episodes to air weekly. With the return of Will Riker, Deanna Troi, Data and even Star Trek: Voyager 's Seven of Nine in the mix, this may be one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the next 12 months.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.