Star Trek: Picard renewed for a second season ahead of its debut next month
Patrick Stewart's return as Jean Luc Picard won't be a one off event. Ahead of its CBS All Access and UK debut on Amazon Prime next month, the Star Trek: The Next Generation spin-off Star Trek: Picard has already been renewed for a second season.
Deadline has confirmed that the second season will also run for 10 episodes, but with an increased budget of $20.45 million compared to the $15.6 million granted it's first season. Michael Chabon will continue to serve as showrunner, with production on season two expected to start in the spring.
Star Trek: Picard makes it's debut on the 24th January on Amazon Prime with episodes to air weekly. With the return of Will Riker, Deanna Troi, Data and even Star Trek: Voyager's Seven of Nine in the mix, this may be one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the next 12 months.