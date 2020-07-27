Star Trek: Discovery sets an October airdate for its season three return

CBS Access has set an October 15th airdate for season three of Star Trek: Discovery. The new season will see the crew of the Discovery propelled 930 years into the future after the dramatic events of the season two finale last year.



Joining Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) is new character Cleveland Booker (David Ajala). He is described as a "smart and capable" man with a "natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out."



This will be the third Star Trek series to air on the US streaming site, following Star Trek: Picard (which steams on Amazon Prime in the UK) and the August premier of animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which has yet to get a confirmed UK broadcaster.



Star Trek: Discovery streamed new episodes a day after the US on Netflix UK. Presumably season three will follow suite, though this has yet to be officially confirmed.