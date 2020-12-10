Staged returns for series two on the 4th January. Check out the trailer now

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will back on our screens on the 4th January at 9.45pm on BBC One, for series two of lockdown comedy drama Staged, in which both actors play exaggerated versions of themselves.



Here's the synopsis for series two...



“The new series sees the pair attempt to navigate their ‘new normal’ at home with their increasingly exasperated families whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’ and their ever more fragile egos.



“The series hopes to capture our shared feelings of frustration and confusion at a world not quite ready to re-open. Moments that promise normality dashed before they can take hold. The tantalising prospect of comfort kept at bay.”



📺 They're coming back! @michaelsheen and #DavidTennant will get 2021 off to a cracking start when #Staged returns on Monday 4 January at 9.45pm. pic.twitter.com/7wHlWRb29v

— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 10, 2020

You can get your first look at the second series, courtesy of the BBC below...