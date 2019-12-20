Sony Movies Classic launches in January and will be free to air on Freeview, Freesat, Sky and Virgin

Earlier this year we reported on the launch of Sony Picture Television's launch of Sony Movies in the UK. While four of the channels have now launched we can confirm that Sony Movies Classic is now set for its debut on 7th January 2020.

The launch day will see broadcasts of Ladies of the Chorus, A Man For All Seasons, The French Lieutenant’s Woman and Jamaica Innamong others.

The channel is set to carry an impressive number of cinema classics so will be well worth adding to your favourites...

Previously (30/07/2019)...

Sony Pictures Television have announced their plans to launch Sony Movies in the UK. The network will be made up of four channels alongside a relaunched 'True Entertainment' which will be renamed the Sony Channel.

The five movie channels will be:

  • Sony Movies – All the best movies from Hollywood’s biggest film studios  
  • Sony Movies Action – The perfect channel for thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies
  • Sony Movies Christmas – Delivering festive cheer every day from September
  • Sony Movies Classic – The best loved films from the golden age of cinema (coming Jan 2020)
  • Sony Channel – A celebration of iconic television and timeless entertainment

Sony Movies is set to launch on 10th September alongside Sony Movies Action and Sony Movies Christmas, Sony Movies Classic will launch in January 2020.

Movies that will be broadcast on the network include Hitch, Air Force One, Vanilla Sky, Bad Boys, Breakout, The Missionary Man and lots more.

All channels will be available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media with a new modern and cinematic design alongside this impressive slate of new and exciting content.

