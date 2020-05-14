Snowpiercer: Netflix share trailer for the TV adaptation of Bong Joon Ho's post-apocalyptic film

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, ​Snowpiercer​ centres on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation. The series is based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

The series stars Jennifer Connolly (Labyrinth), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Alison Wright (​The Americans)​, Mickey Sumner (Frances HaBattle of the Sexes​), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky BlindersThe Zookeeper’s Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love​), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch​), Annalise Basso (B​edtime Stories), Sam Otto (J​ellyfish​), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

Snowpiercer arrives on Netflix on 25th May.

