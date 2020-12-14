Amazon Prime and Sky team up in time for Christmas - Amazon Prime coming to Sky Q and Now TV devices and Sky apps heading to Fire TV

Amazon and Sky have announced that they've finally inked a deal that will see the Amazon video offerings appearing on Sky's platforms and the Now TV app landing on Amazon's Fire TV devices.



Sky Q will play host to Amazon Prime, as will Sky's Roku-lite Now TV devices. On the flip side, NowTV will at last be making appearance as a native app on FireTV sticks and cubes allowing more people to access Sky's TV output online.



The agreement kicks off today with the services all launching as we speak.



Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky said: “Sky Q customers are receiving an early Christmas present on their boxes this year in the form of Amazon Prime Video.”



“Anyone who needs to get stuck into something new after The Undoing on Sky Atlantic will now be able to flip right over to The Boys on Prime Video, without ever leaving Sky Q. Amazon Prime Video TV shows, movies and more will sit alongside Sky Originals and Netflix, as well as apps like Disney+, BBC iPlayer, FiiT and much more. This will make it even easier for you to access everything you love, in one place.



“I’m delighted that this deal will give even more people access to our brilliant NOW TV and Sky Ticket apps through Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition.”



“We’re pleased to be bringing our Prime Video app to Sky Q and NOW TV devices in time for the holidays,” said Jay Marine, Vice President, Prime Video Worldwide. “With winter settling in, and our new binge-watch obsession The Wilds about to launch, it’s a perfect time for Sky customers to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sport, including Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcasts of 20 English Premier League games this December. Plus, with NOW TV launching on Fire TV – customers in the UK have never had it better when it comes to choosing what to watch however they are watching.”



