Sex and the City revival in the works without Kim Cattrall

TV revivals are big things these days and the next series to get the revival treatment is Sex and the City. Variety has reported that the revival, which will go by the name And Just Like That... will feature 10 half-hour episodes and is set to begin production in New York City in late spring.



However, original star Kim Cattrall will not appear in the HBO Max sequel series. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all be returning as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes 'navigate love and friendship in their 50s'. They will executive produce, along with Michael Patrick King.



Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement:



“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

was created by Darren Star, based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same name. The original series ran on HBO for six seasons between 1998 and 2004. It was followed by two movies and a prequel series starring Anna-Sophia Robb,, which ran for one series on The CW in 2013.