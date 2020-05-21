ScreenHits could be the answer to those with multiple streaming subscriptions

A new app is launching this month in the US and UK - and rolling out internationally - which will act as an aggregator for streaming a free to air TV platforms.



With one bundle subscription to cover all of the major streamers - including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, BritBox and HBO Go - the idea is to allow those who subscribe to more than one service to save money and access all of their possible TV watching options through one app.



The ScreenHits TV app will roll out on multiple platforms, including Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, Apple Store, Google Chrome, Android and Desktop with an easy to use EPG. There is a plan to add further premium channels to the service in the coming months.



CEOof ScreenHits TV, Rose Adkins Hulse said: “With hundreds of streaming services available, the consumer has too much choice and often gets lost in the vast array of content, creating subscription fatigue and content overload. The new app helps to streamline the viewing experience and unlike traditional cable solutions, customers can curate their channels and subscriptions, thus only paying for channels they actually want to watch versus contributing monthly to the channels they never watch.”



ScreenHits TV provides a seamless streaming experience all from a single interface. It also allows for friends to share videos with each other and creates a carousel on their homepage to easily click and view the show they are interested in watching with the first episode FREE. The platform will also have premium live channels available to their customers later in the year.”

More information and a sign-up for for further announcements can be found on the ScreenHits TV website.

