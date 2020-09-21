Scarlet Witch and Vision are back! Check out the first trailer for Wandavision

While the debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, we are definitely getting at least one entry in 2020, courtesy of Disney+ TV series WandaVision. You can get your first proper look at the show with the release of the new trailer.



Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen will reprise their roles as the [deceased] Vision and Scarlet Witch in a bizarre 1950's Sitcom comedy drama with a twist. The show will also bring back MCU actors Kat Dennings and Randall Park as Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo respectively, while introducing Kathryn Hahn as a “nosey neighbor.”



Marvel and Disney has also released their first poster for the unique eight-part series.







WandaVision was supposed to be the third Phase 4 entry for 2020, following Black Widow in cinemas and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. With the film looking to shift its cinema date again and the series completing filming after Covid-19 shut down delays, it seems as if WandaVision will now kick start things off later this year.