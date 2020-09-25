Samuel L Jackson to return as Nick Fury for new Disney+ series

He's been largely absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late, but it seems as if Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury is set to return for a new Disney+ series, Variety has confirmed.



The site states that Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce. No details on the plot or additional returning characters are known at this stage.



Nick Fury will be the latest in a long line of upcoming MCU series for Disney+, starting with WandaVision at the end of the year.