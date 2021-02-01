Ryan Coogler signs multi-year television deal with Disney, including the development of a Wakanda series for Disney+

Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler has more than just Black Panther 2 coming up, with Deadline reporting that he has signed a multi-year television deal with Disney to produce new content as part of his Proxima Media company.



The deal will apparently include a Disney+ series Wakanda, which will explore the fictional African country introduced in the first Black Panther movie.



The deal will enable Coogler and Proxima to develop shows for other divisions of The Walt Disney Company as well. Chairman Bob Iger made the following statement:



“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With ‘Black Panther,’ Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on ‘Black Panther’ was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Coogler added: