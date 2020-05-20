Ruby Rose quits Batwoman ahead of season two

The first series of The CW superhero show Batwoman just ended its first season in the States (with season one airing weekly on E4 in the UK) and like other DC shows on the US network, has been renewed for another season. However, its main star Ruby Rose will not be back for season two, Variety has confirmed. The reason for her departure is still unclear, but Variety reports that Warner Bros., the studio behind Batwoman , and The CW, will recast the series lead. Rose previously underwent emergency surgery for two herniated discs, but Rose’s decision “had nothing to do with her health or injury.” The actress made the following statement:

