Ruby Rose quits Batwoman ahead of season two
The first series of The CW superhero show Batwoman just ended its first season in the States (with season one airing weekly on E4 in the UK) and like other DC shows on the US network, has been renewed for another season. However, its main star Ruby Rose will not be back for season two, Variety has confirmed.
The reason for her departure is still unclear, but Variety reports that Warner Bros., the studio behind Batwoman, and The CW, will recast the series lead. Rose previously underwent emergency surgery for two herniated discs, but Rose’s decision “had nothing to do with her health or injury.”
The actress made the following statement:
“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”
Warner Bros. TV, The CW and Berlanti Productions also made a joint statement
“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”
