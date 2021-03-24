Power down the TARDIS! The Doctor Who Collection Blu-rays are to be reissued in standard packaging

If you missed out on the various season collections of Doctor Who on Blu-ray you can put down your Vortex Manipulator and just hold on for a couple of months as they're now heading back to Blu-ray in more conventional packaging.



The first two releases - Season 12 and 19 are set to hit shelves on 31st May will be feature complete, just lacking the premium packaging of the earlier editions; which right now sell for more money than you can wave a stick of celery at.







Season 12 sees Tom Baker’s first outing as the Fourth Doctor, and features five stories over 20 episodes, including The Ark in Space and Genesis of the Daleks. The Doctor is accompanied by Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) and Harry Sullivan (Ian Marter) and was first broadcast on the BBC between December 1974 and May 1975.





Season 19 introduces fans to Peter Davison’s first series as the Fifth Doctor, and sees the Doctor and his companions Tegan (Janet Fielding), Nyssa (Sarah Sutton) and Adric (Matthew Waterhouse) face off against The Master, the terrifying Mara, the Terileptils, the Plasmatons, Monarch and the revamped Cybermen, in seven stories across 26 episodes.