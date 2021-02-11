Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to headline The Last of Us TV series

The TV adaptation of The Last of Us 2013 game has bagged two Game of Thrones stars for the roles of Joel and Ellie. Pedro Pascal, who is currently headlining The Mandalorian, will star as Joel, while Bella Ramsey, who shot to fame as Lyanna Mormons and recently starred in series two of His Dark Materials, will play Ellie.



The HBO series is being led by Craig Mazin and The Last of Us games' director and Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann. The TV series will see the two characters breaking free of an oppressive quarantine zone and journeying across a post-apocalyptic United States.



There is no confirmed release date for the series yet.