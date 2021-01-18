Peaky Blinders to end with series six

It's the end of the road for the Shelby family; the upcoming sixth series of Peaky Blinders will be the show's last. Production of the latest, final series was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though filming has now begun.



Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy and was created by Steven Knight. On the sixth series, Knight said:



“Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach added,The first five series ofare on BBC iPlayer and Netflix now.