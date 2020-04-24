Parks and Recreation to return for one-off special
Parks and Recreation is returning for a one-off special on the 30th April. The scripted episode will take place on charity event Feeding America, raising money to support the US in the Cornavirus pandemic. The UK did something similar yesterday, with, among others, a return of The Vicar of Dibley for a one-off sketch on A Big Night In.
All of the original characters from the Parks and Recreation will return in the Universal TV-produced special; Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. Several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in as well.
The story will focus on Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.
Executive producer Michael Schur made the following statement:
“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money. I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”
NBC's Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, added:
“In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion. A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”