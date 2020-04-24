Parks and Recreation to return for one-off special

Parks and Recreation is returning for a one-off special on the 30th April. The scripted episode will take place on charity event Feeding America , raising money to support the US in the Cornavirus pandemic. The UK did something similar yesterday, with, among others, a return of The Vicar of Dibley for a one-off sketch on A Big Night In . All of the original characters from the Parks and Recreation will return in the Universal TV-produced special; Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. Several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in as well. The story will focus on Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing. Executive producer Michael Schur made the following statement:

