Oops! Netflix forced to withdraw the second season of Derry Girls because they put it live too early!

If you managed to binge the second season of top comedy Derry Girls in the five days it was on Netflix then you can pat yourself on the back. For those of you who didn't you now have to slum it back on over to All 4 to finish off as Netflix has has to remove the series from their platform having put it live a little bit too early.





If you DON'T want to watch in All 4's ad-laden blur-o-vision then we're sure it'll be returning to Netflix in glorious 1080p soon and we hope this time Netflix don't go breaking any agreements they may have made.season three was in production ahead of the Covid shutdown so right now is on hold but we're still hoping that it will debut on Channel 4 this year as planned.Nicola Coughlan who plays Clare Devlin recently tweeted: "We’ll be making Series 3 as soon as Covid permits but just thank you for your continued, incredible support It means so much to us xxx."