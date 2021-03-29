Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series starts production in April. Full cast confirmed

The long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series for Disney+ is officially kicking off production in April, StarWars.com has confirmed. In addition to Ewan McGregor - who will be reprising the role from the Star Wars prequel films - and the recently announced Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader / Anakin Skywalker and Indira Varma, Disney has also confirmed the full cast roster.



Joining them are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.







While the series will be set during Obi-Wan's self-imposed exile on Tatooine, this is the first confirmation that the characters of Owen and Beru Lars, Luke Skywalker's adoptive uncle and aunt, will also appear on the show. Here's the brief outline for the series...



The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and writer Joby Harold. The series is expected to debut on Disney+ next year.