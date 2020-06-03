No more Kate Kane; Batwoman will cast new lead character when the show returns for season two

Hot of the shocking announcement that Ruby Rose has quit Batwoman ahead of season two (details of which still remain unconfirmed), Deadline has reported that the second season will not recast Batwoman's alter ego Kate Kane, but create an entire new character to take up the bat mantle instead.



Deadline obtained an apparently official casting notice, which states that the new lead character is named Ryan Wilder and is younger than Katy Kane — she is in her mid-to late 20s. Ryan is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed and nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. She is a former drug-runner, the now-reformed and sober Ryan lives in her van with her plant and is a highly skilled but wildly undisciplined fighter. Like her predecessor, Ryan is an out lesbian, with performers who identify as LGBTQ encouraged to submit for the role.



Season one recently ended in the US, with new episodes airing on E4 in the UK. Batwoman is apparently the key focus on the next DC superhero crossover, which will be much smaller event than the recent epic Crisis on Infinite Earths. Batwoman will team up with Tyler Hoechlin's Superman on a two-episode event in 2021. Hoechlin, of course, is getting his own spin-off series with Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane, having appeared in multiple episodes of Supergirl and two big crossovers.



Batwoman and The Flash will all return with Superman and Lois in the US in January 2021. Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl follow later in 2021, the latter to accommodate lead star Melissa Benoist's pregnancy.



The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow are all nearing the end of their current seasons here in the UK on Sky One.

