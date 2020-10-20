New Willow sequel TV series in development for Disney+

Are you ready to return to the magical world we all visited as kids? Well it seems as if Disney+ are ready to take us there, as they announce a new sequel TV series to George Lucas' 1988 fantasy Willow.



The series is due to begin production next year, with Jon M. Chu directing the pilot and serving as executive producer along with showrunners Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle. The pilot episode will be written by Kasdan. Ron Howard, who directed Willow, will also act as executive producer, while the film's writer Bob Dolman is also onboard as consulting producer.



Here's the statement from Chu:



“Growing up in the’80s, Willow has had a profound effect on me. The story of the bravest heroes in the least likely places allowed me, an Asian-American kid growing up in a Chinese restaurant looking to go to Hollywood, to believe in the power of our own will, determination and of course, inner magic. So the fact that I get to work with my heroes from Kathleen Kennedy to Ron Howard is bigger than a dream come-true. It’s a bucket-list moment for me. Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have added such groundbreaking new characters and delightful surprises to this timeless story that I can’t wait for the world to come along on this epic journey with us.”

“It’s creatively exciting to not only revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself but to see it take flight in such fresh, fun and cinematic ways through the imagination of Jon Kasdan and Team Willow. This isn’t a nostalgic throw-back, it’s a creative lean-forward and it’s a blast to be a part of it all.”

“So many fans have asked me over the years if Willow will make a return, and now I’m thrilled to tell them that he will indeed. Many have told me they grew up with Willow and that the film has influenced how they view heroism in our own world. If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honored to reprise.”

“This is an exciting new era for storytelling at Lucasfilm. Jon Chu’s vision, coupled with the writing of Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, is going to take Willow into new and exciting directions for the series. Reuniting Ron Howard and Warwick Davis in the world of Willow is something that they’ve both wanted to do for some time, and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible team we’ve put together to bring this series to Disney+.”

Ron Howard also added:The series will take place years after the events of the originalfilm. It introduces all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its namesake hero, Willow Ufgood, played once again by the Warwick Davis.On returning to the character, Davis said:Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also said: