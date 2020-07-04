New Village of the Damned TV adaptation, based on The Midwich Cuckoos, in development

An eight-part TV adaptation of The Midwich Cuckoos, which inspired both Village of the Damned movies, is in development, Deadline has confirmed. David Farr, the writer behind The Night Manager and Hanna, is adapting John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel for Sky Television.



The original novel centres on the English village of Midwich, where local women fall pregnant with alien children with glowing eyes and strange powers. It was first adapted in 1960 by Wolf Rilla and again by John Carpenter in 1995.



The TV remake will be housed at ITV Studios-backed Route 24. More news as it unfolds...