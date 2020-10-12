New trailer for A Discovery of Witches series two

The first series of A Discovery of Witches, based on Deborah Harkness's All Souls book trilogy, ended almost two years ago and it's been a long wait for series two. Fortunately, that wait is almost over, with Sky One confirming that the second series will air from Friday 8th January.



A new trailer has also been released, which confirms witch Diana (Teresa Palmer) and vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) have travelled back to 16th Century England following the events of the series one finale. Series two will see Diana seek out "England's most powerful witch" to aid her journey, as she and Matthew continue their search for the Book of Life. Joining the series two cast is Tom Hughes as playwright Kit Marlowe. Also joining the cast are Steven Cree, Sheila Hancock and James Purefoy.



The first series is available to watch on Now TV. Check out our reviews from series one here.