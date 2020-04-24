New live-action Star Wars TV series in development from the creator of Russian Doll

With The Mandalorian picked up for a third season and Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on their way, the future of Star Wars is bright on Disney+. And now a fourth series is in development, according to Deadline . The new Star Wars TV project will be a female-centered series written and showrun by Lesley Headland, a co-creator of Netflix series Russian Doll. Deadline has confirmed the series will use martial arts elements and is set in an alternate timeline from the main Star Wars universe. Disney have yet to officially confirm.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.