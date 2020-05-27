New Lisbeth Salander standalone TV series in development at Amazon, inspired by The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

A new TV series is in development at Amazon, based on the lead character of Lisbeth Salander from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Variety has reported. While the series is currently going under the working title of the first book in Stieg Larsson's Millenium books, it will be an original story not based on that book or its sequels.



Founder and CEO of Left Bank Pictures, Andy Harries, will executive produce along with Rob Bullock. Amazon Studios and Left Bank will produce in association with Sony Pictures Television. Variety reports that no writer or actress has yet been attached to the TV project.



Lisbeth Salander appeared in the Millennium book series, the first three of which were written by Larsson before his death; The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest. David Lagercrantz then took over as writer on The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye and The Girl Who Lived Twice. Salander has been portrayed by three different actresses; Noomi Rapace in the Swedish film trilogy based on Larsson's books, Rooney Mara in the 2011 American adaptation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Claire Foy in the 2018 film adaptation of The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

