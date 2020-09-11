New Doogie Howser, M.D reboot - Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. - in development for Disney+

Doogie Howser, M.D. is getting a reboot at Disney+. Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. will be a re-imagining of the series that starred Neil Patrick Harris from 1989 to 1993 and will go into production later this year. Kourtney Kang is set to write and executive produce for 20th Television.



Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. will be set in modern-day Hawaii,and will follow Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl. The reboot will run for10-episodes.



Ricky Strauss, president, Content and Marketing, Disney+, made the following statement:



“Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture. Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

“Doogie, Howser MD is beloved by everyone at our studio, so we knew that if we were going to reinvent it for a new generation, we had to have both the blessing and participation of the Bochcos and a creator with a fresh, new take that made us lean in. Kourtney’s vision for the character is so inspired, we’ve been dying to collaborate with Melvin and Jake again, and Disney+ is exactly the right home for this idea. We couldn’t be more excited.”

Carolyn Cassidy, president, 20th Television, added: