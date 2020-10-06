Netflix reverses season four renewal and cancels Glow due to Covid-19 impact

Despite a previous renewal for a fourth and final season, Netflix's female wrestling comedy drama Glow has been cancelled. The show was three weeks into filming its fourth season when production was suspended in mid-March due to the Covid-pandemic.



According to Deadline, who broke the news, Netflix had been working on ways to get the show back into production. As a large-scale production and cast, centred around the physical requirements of wrestling, it was deemed too high a risk to proceed with due to the pandemic.



Series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch made the following statement to Deadline:



“Covid has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. Covid also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job.” They ending their note to fans with a plea: “Register to vote. And please vote.”

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging. We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

Netflix, which has also recently cancelledanddue to the pandemic, made the following statement:The full cast, which includes Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron, will apparently be paid in full for season four. While there are certainly bigger worries in the world at the moment, it is disappointing that show - which has received critical acclaim - is ending earlier than expected.