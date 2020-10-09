Netflix renews Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous for a second season

Jurassic World animated spin-off, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has been renewed for a second season, courtesy of Netflix. The announcement was made via the teaser video below...







The first season of the animated spin-off made its debut last month, following a group of kids visiting Jurassic World during the events of the 2015 movie. Season two “will find the stranded campers struggling to survive on Isla Nublar, beyond the events of that disaster.



Check out our season one review here.







