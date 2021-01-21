Netflix renews Bridgerton for a second season

The debut season of Shondaland’s Regency-era period drama series Bridgerton has been a roaring success for Netflix, and now more is on it's way, with the streaming giant picking up the show for a second season.



The second season will be based on the second book of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me and follow the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Filming will commence this spring.



Season one, based on the first book in Quinn’s series, The Duke and I, centered on the romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page). The Bridgerton book series consists of eight novels, each revolving around the love life of one of the Bridgerton siblings.



Series creator Chris Van Dusen has indicated that he would like to follow that format, with a season dedicated to each of the brothers and sisters. On the announcement, Van Dusen said:



“We have a bunch of new characters we are going to be introducing. Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.”