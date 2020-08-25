Netflix releases the first trailer for Enola Holmes

This September, Netflix is looking to a very different detective Holmes. Stranger Things's Millie Bobbie Brown stars in Enola Holmes, a series based around the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes. Joining Brown will be Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft.



The first trailer teases the fun, unconventional adventures of the youngest Holmes character and her quest to find her mother.



Enola Holmes will stream on Netflix on the 23rd September 2020.