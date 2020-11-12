Netflix picks up new spy drama TV series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

Back in August, news broke that Arnold Schwarzenegger would be staring in a new TV spy drama from Skydance TV. Now Deadline is reporting that streaming giant Netflix have picked up the show.



The hour-long spy drama has been created by Nick Santora, who also created Scorpion and co-created Breakout Kings. He will also serves as executive producer alongside Schwarzenegger. This will be Schwarzenegger’s first major scripted TV role. The untitled series is a a global spy adventure with a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Monica Barbaro) at the centre of the story.



More news as it arises...