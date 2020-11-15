Netflix cancels The Order, renews Space Force for a second season
Netflix confirmed the fate of two of it's shows today. Supernatural drama The Order has been cancelled after two seasons. Variety broke the news. Meanwhile, Variety has also reported that 'comedy' Space Force has been picked up for a second season.
The Order followed college student Jack Morton (Jake Manley), who joins a secret society and begins to practice magic, while facing life as a werewolf. The show also starred, among others, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, Katharine Isabelle and Max Martini.
On news of the show's cancellation, executive producer Dennis Heaton took to Twitter to make an announcement, while teasing what a third season would have offered fans.
For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @Netflix. It was one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching.
“PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her.”
You can check out our interview with The Order composer Patric Caird here.
Space Force made its debut this year to mixed reviews. The show was inspired by President Trump’s proposal for sixth branch of the military and focuses on decorated four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), and his attempts to run the newly formed Space Force.
The series also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Carell co-created the series with Greg Daniels.
You can read our review of Space Force season one here.