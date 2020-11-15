Netflix cancels The Order, renews Space Force for a second season

Netflix confirmed the fate of two of it's shows today. Supernatural drama The Order has been cancelled after two seasons. Variety broke the news. Meanwhile, Variety has also reported that 'comedy' Space Force has been picked up for a second season.



The Order followed college student Jack Morton (Jake Manley), who joins a secret society and begins to practice magic, while facing life as a werewolf. The show also starred, among others, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, Katharine Isabelle and Max Martini.



On news of the show's cancellation, executive producer Dennis Heaton took to Twitter to make an announcement, while teasing what a third season would have offered fans.



For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @Netflix. It was one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching.



“PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her.”