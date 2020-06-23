Netflix adds another season to Lucifer; season six will be the last

The rumours were right. Despite original plans to end supernatural procedural drama Lucifer after season five, the series has been granted another season on top. The show stars Tom Ellis as the devil, who has left Hell to become a consultant detective with the LAPD. It is loosely based on the comics by Neil Gaiman.



Netflix made the announcement this afternoon. "We couldn't resist making Season 666 – Lucifer will be back for a sixth and final season. And we mean *final* this time."



The first eight episodes of season five are scheduled to drop on the 21st August, with the second half presumably to follow early next year. Season four - the first to be resurrected on Netflix after the show's cancellation by Fox, ended on quite a cliffhanger. Check out our review here.







