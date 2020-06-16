NBC renews Manifest for a third season, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second

NBC drama Manifest had been picked up for a third season. The show centres around a group of passengers from flight 828, who reappear five years after the plane vanished and is one of TV's most intriguing mysteries of recent years.



The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long. The second season recently dropped in the UK on Now TV.







This follows the recent renewal of musical comedy-drama series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a second. The show centres around Jane Levy's titular Zoey, who hears big musical numbers reflected as the thoughts of the people around her. It recently finished its first season run in the UK on E4, with all episodes available to watch on 4OD.