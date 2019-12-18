Morfydd Clark to play a younger Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings prequel TV series

Details surrounding the Second Age-based The Lord of the Rings TV series from Amazon Studios are still somewhat vague. But the latest casting announcement is sure to excite fans. Morfydd Clark, currently starring as Sister Clara in His Dark Materials , has been cast as Galadriel, the role previously played by Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films. As a centuries-old Elf, it is quite feasible to see a younger version of Galadriel appearing in the Second Age of Middle Earth. Clark joins Markella Kavenagh, Maxim Baldry and Joseph Mawle. Sadly, Will Poulter has dropped out of the series due to scheduling conflicts. Already renewed for a second season , the ambitious series has yet to announce its air date on Amazon. But with production only just getting underway, it may be quite the wait before we return to Middle Earth.

