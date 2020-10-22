Michael Sheen and David Tennant to return for Staged series two

Michael Sheen and David Tennant are returning for a second series of lockdown comedy Staged and joining them this time will be Ben Shwartz who will be playing the assistant to Sheen and Tennant's US agent.



According to the BBC, who aired the first series last spring, the new series will see the pair attempt to navigate their ‘new normal’ at home with their increasingly exasperated families whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’ and their ever more fragile egos.



Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans will all return, alongside new cast member Schwartz.



Michael Sheen said in a statement:



“It’s been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time.”

“The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!”

Georgia Tennant added:was created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, and written and directed by Evans.The excellent, hilarious first season is available on BBC iPlayer and Netflix now.