Michael Lesslie picks up showrunner duties on the next Battlestar Galactica reboot

NBC are continuing to push their new Battlestar Galactica series towards production and have appointed The Little Drummer Girl's Michael Lesslie as show runner.



The show was originally announced with Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail at the helm and while he is still involved it would seem he'll be producing while Michael Lesslie will be overseeing the show day-to-day.



“I am beyond excited to be taking on this iconic and inspirational show,” Lesslie said to Deadline, which broke the news. “As a lifelong devotee, I know that the possibilities of Battlestar Galactica’s world are infinite and that each iteration has raised the bar for epic and intelligent sci-fi storytelling. The teams at Esmail Corp, UCP, and Peacock are second to none, and I already know that we are going to honor Glen A. Larson and Ronald D Moore’s landmark series and break new boundaries with our own vision. It’s a dream come true – one I just can’t wait to share with fans, new and old alike. So say we all.”



The new Battlestar Galactica is not intended to be a retread of the story that has already been told twice in two very different ways an as Esmail said when the news broke last year, the show will "explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar".



Battlestar Galactica is intended to be one of NBC's tentpole series on their new 'The Peacock' streaming network but there is little chance of the show making an appearance this year and we're expecting late 2021 to be feasible given the current limitations in producing and shooting TV series at the current time.



