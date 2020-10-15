Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D's final season heads to Disney+ in the UK from November

It's been a while since the sixth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D finished its run in E4 in the UK. Fortunately, the final season is in sight, with Disney+ running new episodes weekly from the 13th November.



The sixth season finale saw the agents stranded in 1931 New York. The first two episodes, The New Deal and Know Your Onions will be available on the 13th November. The remaining eleven episodes of season seven will follow each week. The seventh season concluded its run in the US this August.



