Lucifer is back in the first trailer for Season Five Part 1

Lucifer makes its return next month, with the first half of season five and Netflix have just released the full trailer. Season four ended on quite the cliff-hanger, so expect some big changes when the show returns.



Netflix recently picked up the show for a sixth and final season. The second half of season five is likely to air next year. Check out out review of season four here.



Season five part 1 drops on the 21st August.