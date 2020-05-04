Leslye Headland's Star Wars series confirmed

Alongside announcing that Taika Waititi is set to co-write and direct a Star Wars film , Lucasfilm have also confirmed that Russian Doll showrunner has been signed up to create a new Star Wars TV series for Disney+ - following rumours at the end of last month. The new series will be set in a time period currently untouched by the existing Star Wars saga and spin offs and will join The Mandalorian - which is in post production on its second season - and the Obi-Wan and Cassian Andor series' that are currently in pre-production. Release dates for both Waititi’s and Headland’s projects have not yet been announced.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.