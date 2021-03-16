Killing Eve to end with it's fourth season, though spin-off ideas are already in development

The fourth season of BBC America series Killing Eve will be its last, though it might not be the end of the story. AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, which produce the show, are already working to develop potential spinoffs based around the world created.



The fourth season will consist of eight episodes, with production beginning early summer in the UK and Europe. Filming was supposed to begin in January, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings and follows a British Intelligence operative Eve (played by Sandra Oh), who finds herself entwined with international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The show also stars the wonderful Fiona Shaw as Eve's intelligence boss. The first season was adapted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and has gone on to have 19 Emmy nominations, including a win for Comer as best actress.



Sandra Oh made the following statement:



Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon. I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve. From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!

Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away. We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made ‘Killing Eve’ much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.

Comer added:Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle also made a statement on the show's ending:Finally, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks said:The first three seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.