Kate Mulgrew to return as Captain Janeway for new kids animated Star Trek series Star Trek: Prodigy

As the renaissance of the Star Trek TV franchise continues to grow from strength to strength, the upcoming animated kids Star Trek TV series Star Trek: Prodigy has secured a pretty big returning character to its roster. Kate Mulgrew, who famously played Captain Kathryn Janeway in seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager (and cameoed in Star Trek: Nemesis as a newly-promoted admiral), will be lending her voice talents to the show. The news was announced during a Star Trek universe panel at the virtual New York Comic Con.



During the surprise announcement, Mulgrew said:



“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

“Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”