Joss Whedon departs HBO's The Nevers

Joss Whedon's long-awaited return to television is no longer happening. The writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner of upcoming HBO series The Nevers has left the project, Cinemablend has reported. However, the supernatural drama is still expected to debut in the summer of 2021.



In a statement, Whedeon said:



“This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing ‘The Nevers’ has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer. I am genuinely exhausted and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change.



“I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. ‘The Nevers’ is a true labor of love, but after two plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.”

was given a straight-to-series order in July 2018. It is described as an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world. The cast will be led by Laura Donnelly, Olivia Williams and Nick Frost, supported by Kiran Sonia Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington, Ella Smith, Viola Prettejohn, Anna Devlin and Martyn Ford.