John Bishop joins Doctor Who series 13

Warning: Contains some spoilers from the latest Doctor Who special Revolution of the Daleks...



Tonight's New Year's day episode of Doctor Who (review coming soon), saw the departure of two companions Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh), leaving just Mandip Gill's Yaz onboard the TARDIS with Jodie Whittaker's Doctor. But while series 13 might start with an historic all-female TARDIS team, they will soon be joined by a new companion, played by comedian and actor John Bishop.



The announcement came at the end of Revolution of the Daleks, with the first look at Bishop's Dan - check out the teaser below.









Bishop has already been confirmed for series 13, having begun filming on the new run of episodes expected later this year. Here's what the BBC had to say about the new companion...



54-year-old Bishop will play new character “Dan”, a role that executive producer Chris Chibnall says was built specifically for the stand-up and actor. “As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe,” says the BBC press release.



Said release stops short of using the word ‘companion’ to describe Dan but confirms that he’ll be “travelling through Space and Time alongside the Doctor and Yaz,” when “he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares,” so let’s go with companion for now.



Chris Chibnall said:



“It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”